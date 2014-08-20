Gucci Mane Sentenced To 39 Months, Asked To Be Sent To Rehab Out West

As previously reported, Gucci Mane isn’t getting out of the bing anytime soon. Today (Aug. 20) in Atlanta, La Flare was formally sentenced to 39 months in jail after pleading guilty to a firearms charge.

The “Lemonade” rapper has already been in jail since September 2013 (about 11 months), so he has 28 months to go and will be on probation for three years afterwards. Interestingly, Gucci requested that he leave Atlanta and its “influences.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gucci asked the judge if he could serve his sentence in a West Coast prison with a drug program.

Back on September 12, 2013, Gucci was popped with a Taurus 45-caliber handgun and ammo, a no no if you’re a convicted felon. A couple of days later he was busted acting erratically with a Glock 40-caliber and more ammo in his possession.

Despite these legal hiccups, Gucci has continuously dropped new music and plans to drop eight more albums in 2014.

Photo: WENN.com