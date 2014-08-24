50 Cent Continues To Slander Floyd Mayweather’s Reading Ability [PHOTOS]

The champ has been publicly knocked down and 50 Cent is trying to ensure it stays that way.

After being brutally embarrassed from a leaked audio that showcased him struggling to read a simple sentence, Floyd Mayweather showed the world why they call him “Money” by posting two checks that totaled more than $70 million dollars.

While those figures were enough to impress (and silence) many of his haters, 50 Cent still remains unimpressed and continues to taunt his frenemy with memes and Instagram PSA videos.

“I guess you want people to see your math is better then your reading,” 50 said in regards to the check posting response. “Get a account Floyd,the people around you are using you.if you mad at me call me or come see me,” he continued, obviously refusing to be bothered with those pesky grammar rules.

It was 50 Cent who originally started the illiteracy drama, challenging Mayweather to a Harry Potter read-off last Thursday. The comical jab unfortunately proved to be somewhat of a reality when The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne found audio of the famed boxer having the hardest time reading a radio drop for the station.

Check out 50 Cent’s latest digs in all the pages below. This troll doesn’t need to be fed. He’s raiding the town’s pantry.

