50 Cent Kicks Off 1st Season Of Chronicles, An Artist-Focused Series [VIDEO]

Music Choice is proud to present the inaugural season of Chronicles, an avant-garde television series that delves into the lives and careers of today’s hottest recording artists. New York rapper 50 Cent is first on the list.

Tune into the video and music network this Tuesday (August 26) at 8 p.m. EST and catch up with 50 Cent as he conducts a master class-like discussion about the ins and out of today’s music industry.

Via Music Choice:

In its first season, Chronicles will feature 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, B.o.B., Fat Joe, DJ Cassidy, Aloe Blacc and Daddy Yankee. For seven consecutive weeks, Chronicles will give viewers unprecedented access and an up-close-and-personal look at some of the biggest names in music as they put themselves on the record and reflect on their journeys to become the artists they are today.

See a sneak peek of Chronicles as 50 Cent addresses his critics in the video below and talks about having the utmost respect for Eminem on the following page.

—

Photo: YouTube

