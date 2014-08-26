CLOSE
G-Unit Stop By Shade 45 For Reunion Special, Release Visual For “Ahhh Sh*t” [VIDEO]

G-Unit stopped by Shade 45 for their first-ever interview since reuniting. Not only did the rap collective play exclusive cuts from their newly debuted The Beauty Of Independence EP, but the one-hour special included insight into their getting back together, Drake’s “0-100,” Eminem’s influence, Ferguson’s unrest and much much more.

The critically-acclaimed clique today drop the official visual from their Mike Brown/Ferguson dedication in “Ahhh Sh*t,” which features vocals by 50 Cent, Young Buck and Kidd Kidd, and boasts captured footage of some of the recent police brutality.

See “Ahhh Sh*t” below and make sure to catch the full one-hour G-Unit reunion special in the video on the following page.

