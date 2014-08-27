Jay Z, Kanye West & Frank Ocean Sued For Copyright Infringement

Jay Z and Kanye West’s collaborative album Watch The Throne ranks among the peak moments in recent Hip-Hop history, but it’s now in question whether or not some foul play was involved with its creation. Or at the very least, that’s what New York musician Joel McDonald alleges.

McDonald is suing Jay Z, West, and Frank Ocean for copyright infringement, claiming that they lifted the concept of his 2009 song “Made In America.” The Throne’s cut dons the same title, despite it’s drastic differences from McDonald’s, sonically.

The New Yorker, however, is seeking $3 million in damages from the superstar rappers and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

Compare McDonald’s track to The Throne’s below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube