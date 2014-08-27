French Montana Getting Hefty Check For Appearing On Kardashian Reality Shows [VIDEO]

French Montana is already cashing in on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The Bronx, by way of Morocco, rapper reportedly has E! execs in a huff since he was promised a sizeable check for his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians by Kris Jennery.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Montana, 29, who has been dating the reality star since early May, has already appeared on the show and is expected to be a recurring guest on spinoff “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons,” scheduled to premiere next month. And sources say the platinum-selling star doesn’t come cheap.

We’re told that Jenner, an executive producer on both programs, did the deal directly with Montana, without much input from anyone else.

“The way that the Kardashians’ (show) is set up is very unusual. It’s the only show that I know of where a producer can say, ‘Here’s the cast and this is what they’re getting paid,’ ” said our source. “Usually to add a cast member to a show, you’d have to fire a cast member to keep the budget balanced. But in this case, Kris just offered French Montana a check to be in the show.

“He’s expensive, and some people at E! just don’t think he’s worth the money. I’ve heard execs moaning about it, saying, ‘We’re just paying so much for him!’ ”