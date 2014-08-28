BET Producer Suspended Because Of Blue Ivy Joke

BET has suspended a producer in the wake of a prompt joke about Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s 2-year-old, which aired Monday (August 25) on 106 & Park.

An anonymous BET source said the producer was suspended following a remark about Blue Ivy’s hair. “I really did wake up like this,” said guest host Karrueche Tran in the voice of a baby. “Because my parents never comb my hair.”

Via PageSix:

Stephen Hill, BET’s president of music programming and specials, publicly apologized on Twitter. “Last night on 106 & Park there was a stupid, unthoughtful joke made about a young child,” Hill tweeted. Hill also said the network privately apologized to Beyonce and Jay Z. BET didn’t return an email seeking comment Wednesday. Tran, who has dated singer Chris Brown, tweeted Tuesday that she did not write the joke. She wrote: “Now y’all know I LOVE me some Beyonce and Blue Ivy!” Hill also tweeted that it was not Tran’s fault. “We also apologize to her for putting her in that position,” he wrote.

