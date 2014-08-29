Lupe Fiasco ft. Jennifer Hudson & Common – “Remission” [VIDEO]

Lupe Fiasco had one “Mission” on his Testuo & Youth that’s dedicated to cancer awareness and those battling the disease. Today, he reiterates the same message on a proper remix titled “Remission.”

Fiasco enlisted fellow Chicagoans, Common and Jennifer Hudson, for assistance on the cut, which becomes available for purchase via iTunes on September 5. On the very same day, the trio will perform the record live at the Stand Up to Cancer charity event (Fiasco is the celebrity ambassador for SU2C).

Watch the clip for the cut below. Donate to the cause here.

Photo: YouTube