Drake, Chris Brown & French Montana On NYPD “Hip-Hop” Watch List

So, the NYPD has a specialty unit of policemen called the “Hip-Hop Squad,” all of whom are responsible for investigating New York parties that feature appearances by some of today’s hottest rap stars.

The unit’s list not only includes Drake, Chris Brown and French Montana, but it also names Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy, Fat Joe, Jim Jones and Lil Wayne.

In the wake of the Suge Knight shooting in L.A., these unidentifiable cops are keeping a close eye on coming events in the Big Apple.

Via PageSix:

A source told us: “All New York club owners are required to inform the Hip-Hop Police in advance if anyone on the watch list is coming in. They want to be there to monitor the crowd and in case any trouble starts.” The insider added, “They don’t want any situations like the Suge Knight shooting. If something does go down, they want to already be on the scene.” Another source tells us the hip-hop cops are well-known in the urban music industry, and “if there is a show going on, they are there. Their job is to investigate crimes and curtail violence in the hip-hop industry. So when they find out there is a beef between rappers, they monitor it. They are plainclothes cops, they go to clubs and shows. They were at J.Lo’s show in The Bronx because French Montana and Fat Joe were coming.”

According to reports, these cops are welcomed by most in the business. Thoughts?

—

Photo: