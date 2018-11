Quiet as is kept, Curren$y Spitta has amassed one prolific catalog. The latest addition to the MC’s collection of works is a new EP called Saturday Night Car Tunes.

The seven track project includes appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Gunplay, Rich Boy and more.

We recently caught up with the New Orleans rapper and he spoke on Ferguson.

Stream or download Saturday Night Car Tunes below.

DOWNLOAD: Currensy – Saturday Night Car Tunes (EP)

Photo: Instagram