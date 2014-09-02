Drake & Lil Wayne Bring Out 2 Chainz & ILOVEMAKONNEN In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Now halfway through their collaborative tour, Drake and Lil Wayne most recently took the stage in Atlanta on August 31, where they invited 2 Chainz and OVO Sound’s newest signee ILOVEMAKONNEN to perform.

Weezy treated the crowd to a live rendition of “Rich As F*ck” alongside the Hair Weave Killer, while Drizzy and Chainz performed “All Me.” Meanwhile ILOVEMAKONNEN was brought out to the sounds of his bubbling hit “Tuesday.”

Purchase ILOVEMAKONNEN and Drake’s “Tuesday (Remix),” which is available via iTunes under the OVO Sound imprint.

