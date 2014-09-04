Floyd Mayweather Tells 50 Cent The Best Place To Use That $750K

After 50 Cent mocked Floyd Mayweather by casting doubt on his literacy with a $750,000 reading challenge, the boxing champ has retorted with what is nearly a perfect response.

Mayweather was asked about Ferrari’s antics while training for his upcoming bout against Marcus Maidana on September 13, and made all the jokes look asinine in the process.

Reports Yahoo Sports:

Mayweather, who cleverly replied to the taunt, didn’t make a public statement about Jackson’s allegations. However, he has a strong suggestion of what 50 Cent can do with the money. “I was thinking of something, you know, when you asked me about 50 Cent. If you want to donate money, donate money to the Mike Brown family,” Mayweather said. “I shouldn’t stop you. Our company, me and Leonard [Ellerbee], we have been donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to different organizations for years without any media, without getting credit. … The best thing for 50 Cent to do, and there are no hard feelings, is to give that $750,000 to Mike Brown’s family.” It’s a difficult world for minorities, and Mayweather knows that all too well. He sympathizes with the protesters in Ferguson, Mo., who are not only protesting the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, but also of the circumstances of their lives. “It was a very, very bad situation, the Ferguson thing,” said Mayweather, who’ll meet Marcos Maidana in a rematch for the WBC welterweight and super welterweight titles at the MGM Grand Garden on Sept. 13. “I like to sit down and talk and communicate with my kids on a regular basis, about being fair, etiquette, honesty. Because as I was saying before, it’s a very, very bad situation.”

Grown man business.

Let’s see what 50 does now.

Also, peep Money Mayweather say that he was a friend of 50’s, and not vice versa, in the video below.

