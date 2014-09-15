Wired 25: 25 Greatest Female Hip-Hop/R&B Collabos

Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj’s “Flawless (Remix)” earlier this year set the viral universe ablaze. It got us thinking about the many other women before them who’ve helped set the precedent for female collaboration in Hip-Hop and R&B.

Some are chart-toppers, others are simply timeless pieces. But every single one of these tunes can send a sh*tstorm of funk down to the soles of your feet.

Hit the flip. We hope you enjoy listening to this playlist as much as we enjoyed putting it together. Do you remember these joints?

Photo: Marjua Estevez/WENN

