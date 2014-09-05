Kanye West Says Yeezy 3 Will Release In November [VIDEO]

Yeezy season’s approaching. And to be clear, that isn’t a reference to Kanye West’s highly anticipated album, but instead his first sneaker being released by adidas.

West is currently on tour in Australia, where he performed in Perth, among other things. Per usual, the wordsmith went one of his usual rants, during which he revealed that the Yeezy 3s are releasing this November. According to West, the kicks will be more widely available than the two silhouettes that released back when he was affiliated with Nike.

We’re not sure about you folks, but to us, it appears that Hip-Hop fans could receive a new LP and sneakers from West before the year closes. Yes, we’ve got time for that.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: Emelie Andersson/WENN.com