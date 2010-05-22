Nicki Minaj Nominated For 5 BET Awards…Diddy Declares Her One Of The “Great Ones” [Video]

Diddy recently spoke to MTV about Nicki Minaj and working in the studio with The Queen of Young Money.
“She’s definitely one of the great ones. She has a long way to go but you know we recognized LeBron was a great one, Tiger was a great one and Kobe was a great one. Her story has just begun.”
While she still hasn’t dropped her debut album yet, Nicki Minaj has also racked up a few BET Award nominations. The current reigning female MC in Hip-Hop picked up nods for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in addition to three nominations with Young Money.
The 10th annual BET Awards will be held on June 27th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Queen Latifah.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Best Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Melanie Fiona
Alicia Keys
Rihanna
Best Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Raheem DeVaughn
Maxwell
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Gospel
The Anointed Pace Sisters
Kirk Franklin Presents Artists United For Haiti
Tamela Mann
Marvin Sapp
Vickie Winans
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Ester Dean
Lil Kim
Nicki Minaj
Rasheeda
Trina
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
B.o.B.
Drake
Fabolous
Jay-Z
Ludacris
Best Group
Black Eyed Peas
Clipse
Diddy-Dirty Money
New Boyz
Young Money
Best New Artist
Justin Bieber
Melanie Fiona
Nicki Minaj
Wale
Young Money
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga – Video Phone
B.o.B. f/ Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You
Drake & Trey Songz – Successful
Drake f/ Lil Wayne, Kanye West & Eminem – Forever
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
Trey Songz f/ Fabolous – Say Aah
Video of the Year
Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga – Video Phone
B.o.B. f/ Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You
Melanie Fiona – It Kills Me
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West – Run This Town
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Gil Green
Anthony Mandler
Chris Robinson
Hype Williams
Best Actress
Taraji P. Henson
Regina King
Mo’Nique
Zoe Saldana
Gabourey Sidibe
Best Actor
Quinton Aaron
Don Cheadle
Idris Elba
Jamie Foxx
Denzel Washington
YoungStars Award
Selena Gomez
Lil JJ
Keke Palmer
Willow Smith
Tyler James Williams
Best Movie
Avatar
Law Abiding Citizen
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire
The Blindside
Subway Sportswoman of the Year
Tamika Catchings
Vanessa James
Candace Parker
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Subway Sportsman of the Year
Carmelo Anthony
Usain Bolt
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Tiger Woods
Viewers Choice Nominees
Beyoncé – Sweet Dreams
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
Monica – Everything To Me
Rihanna f/ Young Jeezy – Hard
Trey Songz f/ Fabolous – Say Aah
Young Money (Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda, Nicki Minaj, Jae Millz, Drake, Tyga) f/ Lloyd – Bedrock
Centric Award
Melanie Fiona
Maxwell
Chrisette Michele
Monica
Sade
Best International Act
Kojo Antwi (Ghana)
Chipmunk (UK)
Dizzee Rascal (UK)
Estelle (UK)
Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP) (South Africa)
K’NAAN (Somalia)
M.I. (Nigeria)
P-Square (Nigeria)
Corinne Bailey Rae (UK)
Sade (UK)