Nicki Minaj Nominated For 5 BET Awards…Diddy Declares Her One Of The “Great Ones” [Video]

Diddy recently spoke to MTV about Nicki Minaj and working in the studio with The Queen of Young Money.

“She’s definitely one of the great ones. She has a long way to go but you know we recognized LeBron was a great one, Tiger was a great one and Kobe was a great one. Her story has just begun.”

While she still hasn’t dropped her debut album yet, Nicki Minaj has also racked up a few BET Award nominations. The current reigning female MC in Hip-Hop picked up nods for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in addition to three nominations with Young Money.

The 10th annual BET Awards will be held on June 27th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Queen Latifah.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Best Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Melanie Fiona

Alicia Keys

Rihanna

Best Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Raheem DeVaughn

Maxwell

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Gospel

The Anointed Pace Sisters

Kirk Franklin Presents Artists United For Haiti

Tamela Mann

Marvin Sapp

Vickie Winans

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Ester Dean

Lil Kim

Nicki Minaj

Rasheeda

Trina

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

B.o.B.

Drake

Fabolous

Jay-Z

Ludacris

Best Group

Black Eyed Peas

Clipse

Diddy-Dirty Money

New Boyz

Young Money

Best New Artist

Justin Bieber

Melanie Fiona

Nicki Minaj

Wale

Young Money

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga – Video Phone

B.o.B. f/ Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You

Drake & Trey Songz – Successful

Drake f/ Lil Wayne, Kanye West & Eminem – Forever

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind

Trey Songz f/ Fabolous – Say Aah

Video of the Year

Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga – Video Phone

B.o.B. f/ Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You

Melanie Fiona – It Kills Me

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind

Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West – Run This Town

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Gil Green

Anthony Mandler

Chris Robinson

Hype Williams

Best Actress

Taraji P. Henson

Regina King

Mo’Nique

Zoe Saldana

Gabourey Sidibe

Best Actor

Quinton Aaron

Don Cheadle

Idris Elba

Jamie Foxx

Denzel Washington

YoungStars Award

Selena Gomez

Lil JJ

Keke Palmer

Willow Smith

Tyler James Williams

Best Movie

Avatar

Law Abiding Citizen

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire

The Blindside

Subway Sportswoman of the Year

Tamika Catchings

Vanessa James

Candace Parker

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Subway Sportsman of the Year

Carmelo Anthony

Usain Bolt

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Tiger Woods

Viewers Choice Nominees

Beyoncé – Sweet Dreams

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind

Monica – Everything To Me

Rihanna f/ Young Jeezy – Hard

Trey Songz f/ Fabolous – Say Aah

Young Money (Lil Wayne, Gudda Gudda, Nicki Minaj, Jae Millz, Drake, Tyga) f/ Lloyd – Bedrock

Centric Award

Melanie Fiona

Maxwell

Chrisette Michele

Monica

Sade

Best International Act

Kojo Antwi (Ghana)

Chipmunk (UK)

Dizzee Rascal (UK)

Estelle (UK)

Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP) (South Africa)

K’NAAN (Somalia)

M.I. (Nigeria)

P-Square (Nigeria)

Corinne Bailey Rae (UK)

Sade (UK)