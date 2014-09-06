G-Unit Freestyle On Philly’s Power 99 [LISTEN]

G-Unit destroyed their second radio station on recent days. Following a collective freestyle on Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex Show, the veteran collective came with more aggressive bars when visiting Cosmic Kev in Philadelphia.

This time only Yayo, Young Buck and Kidd Kidd were on hand to rhyme. Here’s to hoping that the Unit make a habit of this. It feels like 2002 all over again.

Hear them spit below. Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

—

Photo: Instagram