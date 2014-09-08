Kanye West, Diddy & Rick Ross Accused Of Swagger Jacking Track

Atlanta rapper 9gotti is seeking compensation from three of Hip-Hop’s biggest rappers–Kanye West, Diddy and Rick Ross–who he’s accused of stealing one of his records.

TMZ Reports:

At issue … a French Montana track called “Gucci Mane” — which Kanye helped produce. Chinga Chang Records claims the song belonged to 9gotti … before Yeezus and the others stole it from him. The record label sent a cease and desist letter that’s pretty comical … saying the ripoff may have been a “drunken oversight.” It also takes a shot at Diddy — accusing him of being a music thief — and says Rick Ross should know better because he’s an ex-correctional officer. According to the letter … French’s song and 9gotti’s tune are nearly identical. French’s version hasn’t been released yet … and Chinga Chang is dead-set on making sure it never comes out.

It’s difficult to gauge whether or not 9gotti has a case since Montana’s highly anticipated track has yet to release. There is, however, no defense for outright stealing another artist’s material, but this matter may falls on whoever produced the bulk of the record. Remember the controversy surrounding Ross’ “Devil Is A Lie?”

Stay tuned for more details. Hear 9gotti’s cut, also titled “Gucci Mane,” below.

—

Photo: Instagram