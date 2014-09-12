Big Sean Signs To Roc Nation

Wale’s departure from Jay Z’s Roc Nation left a vacancy and Big Sean has quickly filled it.

The dominant entertainment hub announced that the star rapper was their latest addition in the wee hours of September 11.

“Welcome to the Roc Nation family Big Sean,” the Roc’s official Twitter handle posted. Sean Don was equally as excited stating “Glad to be apart of the Roc. And we still GOOD.,” ensuring that his label situation with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music was still intact. He also promised new music would be released later today.

Jay Z’s employees have been feverishly churning out contracts on all spectrums of the entertainment realm. They just signed Detroit Lions star Ndamukong Suh to their fledging sports division earlier this week.

Photo: Instagram/Big Sean