Chris Brown Offers His Advice To Ray Rice [VIDEO]

Now that Chris Brown successfully made up with Drake, he’s becoming an expert on being a peer mediator in all bad celebrity situations.

The nation has been engrossed with the damning video of former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice knocking out his wife this week. Brown, being no stranger to domestic violence himself after pleading guilty to viciously assaulting his girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, was just the man MTV’s Sway Calloway needed to ask on his thoughts about the situation.

Sway calmly asked the R&B star if he had any advice for the embattled football player and Brown earnestly responded to the question. “To Ray, or anybody else–because I’m not better than the next man–I can just say I’ve been down that road,” he replied. “I deal with situations and I’ve made my mistakes too, but it’s all about how you push forward and how you control yourself.”

Bringing the touchy subject up to Brown was a bold move, especially when celebrities such as Mike Tyson are still trying to put decades-old past mistakes behind them. Brown is currently on yet another road to redemption as he’s finally set to release his long-delayed sixth studio album X next week. Then again, he is the reason the NFL abruptly cancelled Jay Z and Rihanna’s Thursday Night Football appearance, so the battle for social acceptance is far from over.

Breezy also went on to reveal the source of mastering his anger issues and how he plans to maintain a level head.

Watch the full interview below.

—

Photo: MTV