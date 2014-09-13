Gucci Mane – The Return Of Mr. Perfect [ALBUM STREAM]

At this point, it’s clear that Gucci Mane can release an album whenever he pleases. Today, the incarcerated rapper returns with The Return of Mr. Perfect, the latest in a string of new, full-length projects released by his 1017 Brick Squad imprint.

Big Guwop provides 13 tracks this time around, featuring production by Mike WiLL Made It, 808 Mafia, Drumma Boy, Wyclef Jean, London On The Track, Sonny Digital and more. Stream it below.

Photo: 1017 Brick Squad