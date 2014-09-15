CLOSE
Run The Jewels ft. Michael Winslow – “Oh My Darling Don’t Cry” [LISTEN]

Back and abrasive as ever are Run The Jewels with their new track “Oh My Darling Don’t Cry,” featuring Michael Winslow, from the their upcoming RTJ2 album.

The veteran deliver that raw Colombian flake in audible form, which should be expected at this point. Backed by raging, galactic production, Killer Mike and El-P go toe to toe with dexterous bars that are full of a rapper’s rapper-type of braggadocio.

Peep the tracklisting for RTJ2 here. Hear “Oh My Darling Don’t Cry” below.

Photo: Instagram

