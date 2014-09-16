Common Speaks On His Father’s Passings [VIDEO]

The death of Common’s father, Lonnie “Pops” Lynn, whose heartfelt poems played an integral part on many of his son’s albums, came as a surprise to the Hip-Hop world. Per Associated Press, who broke the story, we receive a video of the Chicago MC speaking highly of his father.

After revealing the news, Common went on to describe his Pops as a “truly a natural poet and master of words.” Fans of Hip-Hop would agree, as Lynn’s thoughtful messages on topics like fatherhood and manhood resonated with various generations of listeners.

He continued, “The way he said things made me look at life and the world in a new way, in a different way. They always sparked a thought in my head. His words would always make me strive to achieve higher, to write better, to be more truthful with my words.”

Our prayers are with Common’s family. Hip-Hop Wired extends its condolences and a proper R.I.P. to Lonnie Lynn.

