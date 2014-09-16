Gucci Mane Sentenced To 3 More Years In Prison

On Monday (Sept. 15), Gucci Mane pled guilty to cracking a soldier over the head with a bottle of vodka, and was hit with another three year prison sentence.

Fans of Big Guwop need not worry, though. The new sentence will run concurrently with his previous 39-month, illegal firearm sentence.

Reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Tom Campbell sentenced Mane, whose given name is Radric Davis, to three years in prison for hitting an Army staff sergeant with a bottle at the Harlem Nights club in Atlanta on March 16, 2013. The sergeant walked up to Davis in the club’s VIP section. “Rather than accommodating the admiring fan, Davis, for no explicable reason, instead, hit the victim over the head with a vodka bottle and then hurriedly left the club,” District Attorney Paul Howard said in a statement. “The victim sustained a deep laceration to his forehead which required ten stitches.”

Being in the bing hasn’t stopped La Flare from being prolific with his music. He just released another album, titled The Return Of Mr. Perfect, a few days ago.

