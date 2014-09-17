Jay Z & Beyonce’s Summer Home On Sale For $45M After Price Cut [Photos]

It was never a secret that Jay Z and Beyoncé were living large. And now that the star couple stands to make even moola from their forthcoming collaborative effort, their rented summer home in the “Platinum Triangle” area would have made the Fresh Prince look like a lowly struggle rapper.

According to Variety, Jigga and King Bey rented out the piece of prime real estate this past summer as they got the mind right for the On The Run Tour (which undoubtedly paid for the whooping $200,000 they paid for the stay).

Flip through the gallery to see why the property is worth $45 million (down from the original $48 million asking price). If just only for a month, they had some pretty famous neighbors.

