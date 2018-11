Detroit rapper Danny Brown drops a video for “Smokin & Drinkin.”

The name of the song is “Smokin & Drinkin,” and that’s exactly what he is doing throughout the clip set at house party that despite the lava lamp aesthetic is looking very, very lit. The A-Trak and JMIKE-produced track is off Brown’s Old album, which dropped last year. Better late than never, right?

Watch the Alan Del Rio Ortiz-directed visual below.

Photo: MTV