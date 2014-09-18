Mary J. Blige Recalls First Listening To Biggie’s Ready To Die [VIDEO]

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige remembers the King of New York as part of Revolt’s tribute to 20 years of Biggie’s landmark debut, Ready to Die.

“When I first heard Ready to Die, I was like ‘this kid Biggie, he’s special’,” she said. “Because he was saying how a lot of us were feeling at the time. A lot of us were feeling like, ‘man, I don’t know if I want to live through all of this.’ He was speaking to us, but he was also helping us to see that we probably shouldn’t be ready to die.”

Earlier she touched on the making of a rap classic and one of Biggie’s most standout records to date, “One More Chance.”

Watch the full chat in the video below.

Photo: Revolt