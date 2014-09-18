Kid Cudi Debuts Spacey Giuseppe Zanotti Kicks [Photos]

Kid Cudi’s first glimpse at his red, spacey collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti was overtly rejected by the Twitter community. But that didn’t stop Mr. McFly from personally rocking his new kicks on the red carpet.

While celebrating the five-year anniversary of his seminal Man on the Moon album and the premiere of his upcoming Two Night Stand film, Cudder proudly sported his wizardly footwear for all the world to see. This time, he flaunted the sneakers in black.

So, we ask again: are you feeling Cudder’s kicks or nah? Hit the flip to see images of them.

