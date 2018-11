Add Jadakiss to the star studded list of MCs to visit ESPN’s First Take.

A third of the The LOX stopped by Thursday morning (Sept. 18) to discuss everything from his favorite athletes to his lamentable New York Giants. He even spoke on his close relationship with the late Biggie Smalls and if Floyd Mayweather has still got some more rounds in him.

Watch below and on the following page.

