Kendrick Lamar – “i” [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar went from waxing poetics about the hazards of alcoholism and being reared in a poverty-stricken, drug-ridden environment to singing about loving himself.

“i” feels like something out of John Murillo’s Up Jump The Boogie and samples The Isley Brothers’ “Who’s That Lady.” The jazzy cut is filled with conviction and gloats about loving yourself. In the thick of a global upheaval –– Ferguson’s unrest, Gaza and ISIS, here’s a song that encourages self-regard and positive forward movement. This only further lends example to Kendrick’s prowess in the booth, behind the mic, on wax.

Spin “i” below.

—

Photo: WENN