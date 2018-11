A Gucci Mane song a day will keep the doctor away. Well, that was actually a troll, but we’re sure that the rapper has enough material in the stash to keep his name relevant from behind bars.

That said, Guwop debuts “So Hoody,” a Zaytoven-produced street cut that caters to his core fan base. Don’t be surprised if a new album follows this release. Lend an ear to the cut below.

—

Photo: Instagram