Rock The Bells 2010 Lineup Announced; Wu Tang Clan Set To Perform

As summer quickly approaches more music festivals are set to kick off including the 7th annual Rock The Bells Tour.

The Hip-Hop tour that unites artists from around the country will be headlined by the legendary Wu Tang Clan who’ll perform their debut album Enter the 36 Chambers in its entirety.

Following the Clan, there will also be performances from Slick Rick, Rakim and KRS-One.

More contemporary acts added to the tour include Wiz Khalifa, The Clipse , Murs and 9th Wonder, Big Sean and Yelawolf.

There is also a rumor swirling that Lauryn Hill will make an iconic comeback on the stage and perform the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as one of the tour’s “surprise guests.”

The dates for Rock The Bells are below.

For more information visit www.rockthebells.net