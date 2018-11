The status of Gunplay’s long-delayed Living Legend album is unclear, but the rapper returns with a new track called “Savages,” featuring Cormega.

Producer Hazardis Sound passed Don Logan a nostalgic beat, built around a soothing piano sample and boom-bap drums. Mega assists with the chorus and a dexterous verse, while Gunplay coats the microphone with calculated lines–no pun intended.

Stream “Savages” here.

—

Photo: Instagram