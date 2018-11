Stunting is a habit well practiced by the Wests. Such is the case as Kanye, Kim and one-year-old North West sit front row for the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The swanky family of three donned all-black ensembles and made their grand appearance before the French fashion house on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Hit the flip to see fun-filled pics of Your Highness. How adorbs is baby North?

—

Photos: Getty

