Drake Gets “Praying Hands” Emoji Tattoo [PHOTOS]

According to Drake, the popular emoji that shows two hands touching with a heavenly glow will forever spurn a debate. Some say a symbolizes a prayer; others say it is a glorious high-five.

The music superstar is a believer in the former and has used its inspiration for his latest piece of body art. During his Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour stop in Los Angeles, the Driz made sure to check in with his favorite tattoo artist, Dr. Woo at Mark Mahoney’s Shamrock Social Club. Drake was just in there in January when he got his father’s face tattooed on his body.

Aside from the emoji, Drake took in additional ink with a number “6” (likely a reference to his upcoming fourth album Views from The 6) and a message which read “Everything happens for a reason sweet thing.”

Drake’s next challenge? Landing a number one hit with LeBron James.

Hit the flip to see photos of the Canadian crooner’s new ink job.

—

Photo: Instagram/Dr. Woo, Maria Fitzsimons/WENN.com

