50 Cent Gives Heartfelt Story After Grandmother Passes [VIDEO]

Last week, 50 Cent lost his grandmother, Beulah Jackson, the woman he loved most. Needless to say, the tragic news hit the Queens rapper heavy in the heart.

“The first song that I wrote for The Massacre was “God Gave Me Style”,” he told Revolt in a recent sit-down. “Because if you asked me to make one wish, it would be for that record to be a success. And you know what happens? When I make the song, I go to my grandma house and I play the record for her. And she’s like, ‘Wow you got one for me.’”

The video clip below is a powerful one to say the least and offers viewers a different side of 50 Cent.

“My angel (Beulah Jackson) God has blessed me with letting her see me win,” he wrote on Instagram. “She was proud of me, now how i see my self is all that matters.”

Our thoughts go out to him and his loved ones.

