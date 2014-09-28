Jay Z Brings Out Beyonce During Headlining Global Citizen Festival Set [VIDEO]

Jay Z knows how to put on a show. Hova headlined yesterday’s Global Citizen Festival in NYC Central Park and surprised everyone with a special appearance from his wife, Beyoncé.

The Global Citizen Festival is put on by the Global Proverty Project, which has the lofty goal of ending extreme poverty in the world by 2030. Also on yesterday’s bill was a diverse set of acts including Carrie Underwood, The Roots and No Doubt, who brought Sting out as their own surprise guest.

As for Jay Z, after opening to the sounds of Billy Joel (“New York State of Mind”) and Frank Sinatra (“(Theme From) New York, New York”), he kicked off a high energy set with tunes like “Big Pimpin’,” “On To The Next One,” “Tom Ford” and “U Don’t Know.” But the show got really lit, and people pretty much lost their minds, when the Brooklyn native brought out Bey, and they performed “Holy Grail” and “Young Forever” (the closer) together.

Learn more about the Global Citizen Festival right here. Check out footage of Jay Z’s set below and on the next page.

Photo: MSNBC

