50 Cent’s Son Parties With Floyd Mayweather

Following the now-infamous beef with Floyd Mayweather, 50 Cent’s son, Marquise Jackson, is seen hanging out with the boxing champ over the weekend.

Despite the ongoing feud between the two, Jackson posted on Facebook a photo op (below) of him and his dad’s archrival partying, which presumably only further intensifies the situation.

Is the teen doing this as a slight to his father with whom he doesn’t have the greatest relationship? It’s been made clear in the past Jackson sides with his mother as far as guardianship is concerned.

Guess blood’s not so thick after all, eh?



Photo: Facebook