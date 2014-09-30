CLOSE
Joey Bada$$ – “Christ Conscious” [VIDEO]

It’s been a longtime coming for Joey Bada$$, who has been steadily prepping his B4.DA.$$. album. To whet appetites in the meantime, the Brooklyn wordsmith debuts a visual for his new track, “Christ Conscious.”

Bada$$ waxes poetics in the thoughtful clip, in which he rhymes in various spots in his native borough. While the song isn’t necessarily religious, the vid has a lot of symbolism.

Press play to watch it below. The track is available on iTunes.

Photo: MTV

