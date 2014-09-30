CLOSE
Childish Gambino Cast In Magic Mike XXL

Childish Gambino is already the Black Spider-Man and next year he may possibly become a Black gigolo as well.

The rapper born Donald Glover has just earned himself a role in Magic Mike XXL, the sequel to 2012’s male-stripping, box-office smash, Magic Mike, Screencrush has learned. The original film earned more than $160 million in theaters, thanks in part to co-ed stars such as Channing Tatum and Olivia Munn having no qualms in flashing skin for the cameras.

While he there is no reports on the character Gambino will be playing, he will star alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Strahan and Johnny Deep’s fiancée Amber Heard. So whether or not he’s wearing clothes for the role, his company will be strong.

The Gambino Child is currently working on his upcoming STN MTN/KAUAI Gangstan Grillz project, so his double threat hustle bleeding into next year will simply continue.

