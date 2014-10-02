50 Cent Begins Season 2 Of Dream School, Reaches Out To Jay Z & Dr. Dre

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson made waves last year with the debut of his SundanceTV reality series, Dream School. Wednesday night, the show returns for its second season and the Queens mogul is hoping to expand on his education-themed program.

Fif chopped it up with TheGrio about Dream School, in which this season features Hip-Hop veteran Chuck D of Public Enemy fame, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. Oliver, an Englishman who created the show in his country, serves as an executive producer with 50 Cent. The show’s aims to help high school dropouts on the path to graduation with the help of celebrities and educators guiding them.

TheGrio writes:

In an interview with theGrio’s Chris Witherspoon, 50 Cent talked about the new season of Dream School and how this show is truly a second chance for the students that attend. “It’s a huge second chance. The kids involved would already be a part of the statistic of 3,000,030 kids that drop out of school a year in America…. Every 26 seconds, a kid drops out,” 50 Cent said. “The schooling system I don’t believe is like one size fits all. The kids have different things going on that create distractions for them.” Last month, Dr. Dre topped Forbes list as the highest paid hip-hop artist with $620 million is pre-tax earnings between June 2013 and June 2014, followed by Jay Z and Diddy, who tied with $60 million in earnings. 50 Cent, Swizz Beats, and Lil Jon tied for an estimated $8 million in earnings. 50 Cent wants kids to realize that although hip-hop is a more lucrative business than ever, completing high school is still imperative. Education is so important to him that he is reaching out for help from some of hip-hops heavyweights for Dream School season 3. “[Education] It’s really important; this is why I’m encouraging Jay Z and Dr. Dre to be on my season 3 … to get them to be able to talk to kids,” 50 Cent revealed. They need to actually have the kids see them and feel them be a part of the reality of who they are and not just the persona.”

50 also mentioned the growing concerns around cyber-bullying, saying that even he’s a victim of online harassment by way of him being a public figure adding he’s had to resort to a “defense mechanism” in response.

The second season of Dream School makes its debut tonight at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT tonight on SundanceTV.

Check out TheGrio’s interview with 50 Cent below.

