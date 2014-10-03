ASAP Rocky – “Multiply” [VIDEO]

Like he said on Twitter, A$AP Rocky is back. At midnight today (Oct. 3), Lord Flacko dropped a new song and video called “Multiply.”

The A$AP Mob front dropped the self-directed video via his new portal flackojodyeseason.com. As for the song, the Harlem native is spittin’ bars about being a trendsetter and him and the A$AP Mob not getting their props.

“When the real ni**as die, fake ni**as gonnna multiply,” goes the song’s hook. Also, Dat PMF ain’t messin’ with Been Trill.

Watch the video for “Multiply” below.

Photo: YouTube