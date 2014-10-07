Kanye West Crashes New Orleans Bachelorette Party [PHOTO]

Siobhan DePietro and her friends probably won’t ever care what the media has to say about that Kanye West guy. Simply because their perception of the oft-accused egomaniacal rapper is stemming from a positive experience.

The bride-to-be was enjoying her bachelorette party at Galatoire’s Restaurant on Bourbon St. in New Orleans when her table of guests spotted Yeezy eating nearby. In a gesture of fandom, they flagged down a waiter to send him a bottle of wine, only for it to be returned with a bottle of champagne, courtesy of ‘Ye himself.

But the party didn’t stop there. E! News spoke to Jess Kingsbery, one of the hostess’ guests, and she says Kanye actually volunteered his mug for photo-ops and had no qualms in answering personal questions.

“The waiter brought it over and said the champagne was compliments of Mr. West and his party,” she told E! News. “It was so crazy, we could not get over it. It was such a fun surprise. He was very, very nice. It was the best night of our lives.”

Seeing that Ye was in such a jovial mood, questions about Kim Kardashian begin to fly to which he replied, “Married life is great,” Kingsbery remembered.

It seems like Kanye just scored himself some positive press and a handful of guaranteed sales for his new album.

Photo: Instagram/JKingsbery