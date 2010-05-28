CLOSE
Dr. Dre Talks “Detox,” Diddy Beats And Possible Diddy/Dre Collaboration [Video]

Legendary West coast producer Dr. Dre wants fans to know that Detox is still coming and that he plans on dropping the album this fall. 

On BET’s 106&Park, Dre revealed that his album may feature an appearance by Diddy. 
 

“We are in talks about that right now,” Dre said. “[Diddy] is on his way to L.A. so we can talk about maybe working some things out.” 

In addition to promoting his long awaited Detox album, Diddy and Dre were in Times Square promoting their business collaboration for Diddy’s new headphones “Diddy Beats” produced through Dr. Dre’s Beats by Dre headphone series.

