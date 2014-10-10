Chief Keef Opens Weed Dispensary In LA [VIDEO]

Chief Keef is officially in the marijuana business. But don’t worry, it’s all legitimate (hopefully, speaking).

According to a recent Instagram post, in which Glo Gang affiliate Wolf Da Boss speaks,the Chicago rapper has opened up a weed dispensary. The video clip was captioned, “me an @wolf_daboss just open a new GLO gang weed shop were u can find me an my OG… Open tomorrow from 10:00 to 12:00 7 days a week gang shit.”

If this indeed a fact, then Keef is one of a list of rappers looking to cash out on everyone’s favorite plant. Flesh-N-Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony was the latest wordsmith to reportedly be doing business with a dispensary.

Peep the clip below. Let your thoughts be known in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram