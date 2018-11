G-Unit kick down the door once again with a new release. Coined “All About The Drug Money,” the track features Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd rapping over Troy Ave’s similarly titled cut.

This freestyle is just a freebie; fans can expect the Unit to deliver their The Beast Is G-Unit EP in November. In the meantime, here three-fifths of the clique rhyme below. Also be sure to check out XXL‘s documentary on the rappers here.

—

Photo: Instagram