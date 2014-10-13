Drake Addresses Lira Galore Dating Rumors [Photos]

Rumor has it that Drake cuffed banging candy Lira Galore, and we think he’s finally speaking out on hearsay and confirming whether or not he’s romantically involved with the curvy vixen.

October’s Very Own recently took to his Instagram platform to note that his current exotic locale is more of a business venture than a tropical escape, presumably with said model.

“Out here directing a video for my brother who I’ve watched grow for YEARS @preignking,” he wrote explained. “He’s always looked out for me and it’s an honor to be able to do the same. #MakingHardWorkLookEasy #RepsUp #OVO #NotHereOnSomeRomanticSh*t #ChampagneBubblaz”

Somehow, we find that hard to believe. Given Drizzy’s track record, we know all too well his type and Galore more than fits the bill.

Hit the gallery to see more of this bodacious babe. You like?

