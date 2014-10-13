Chris Brown Says Ebola May Be Population Control, Sparks Massive Groupthink [Photos]

Now that Ebola is in America–and killing people, Americans have begun to try and wrap their head around the cause of the deadly virus. And by wrapping their head around it, we mean conspiracy theories and jokes.

Leading the charge for the former is none other than the honorable Chris Brown. The already-scrutinized singer risked further career damage by sharing his opinions on the virus tweeting, “I don’t know…But I think this Ebola epidemic is a form of population control. Sh*t is getting crazy bruh,” before retorting to the silence with “Let me shut my black ass up!”

There was inevitable slander for his personal views but in a strange turn of events, there was a communal belief being shared across social media for Breezy’s thoughts of government genocide.

Take a look at how his newfound believers reacted to this alleged eureka moment. Chris Brown for CDC Chairman or nah?

—

Photos: WENN, Twitter

