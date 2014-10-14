Jay Rock – “Parental Advisory” [LISTEN]

Don’t sleep on Jay Rock. He isn’t be the most critically acclaimed or animated member of the talent-laden group that is Top Dawg Entertainment, but he’s a quality MC; his raw, West Coast energy can be heard on “Parental Advisory.”

TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced on Twitter that the Watts native had a new track on the way. Soon after, Jay Rock gifted listeners with a dexterous display of wordplay over a menacing tune. Ab-Soul provides some assistance on the chorus.

With a few months to go on the year closes, TDE are just two projects shy of making due on their promise to deliver six albums in 2014. Let’s hope that promise comes to fruition.

Press play to hear “Parental Advisory” below.

Photo: Instagram