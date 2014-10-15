Lil Herb ft. Common & Chance The Rapper – “Fight Or Flight (Remix)”

Representing the city of Chicago is rising rapper Lil Herb, who displays hometown unity in his visual for “Fight Or Flight (Remix),” featuring Common and Chance The Rapper.

Giving the record some time to breath since it released in August, the clip details the violence that plagues not only Windy City, but urban neighborhoods nationwide. Viewers will see references to Mike Brown’s death and the untimely passing of other Black youth throughout the treatment.

Watch the Verluxe-directed video Herb’s “Fight Or Flight (Remix)” below.

