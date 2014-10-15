Swaggy P Slandered For Defending Iggy Azalea Against Snoop Dogg [PHOTOS]

Nick Young proved chivalry wasn’t resting in a coffin when he publicly dissed Snoop Dogg, who has been destroying his girlfriend Iggy Azalea for 24 hours straight on Instagram.

“These old heads turnin into sucka’s,” the Los Angeles Laker said once he realized his “Fancy” boo was being dragged with memes. “I’m so West Coast. Ain’t nobody worried about no SnoopLion .. This dude Just goin thru a midlife Crisis you Go get convertible yet. OG’s out here losin.” Whatever that means.

Apparently Laker fans really aren’t cool with Swaggy P dissing a hometown hero (regardless of his offenses) and they gave the star guard a beating on Twitter for his comments.

We guess Nick did the right thing by standing by his lady but from the look at these responses, maybe he should have taken the Iggy Azalea approach?

